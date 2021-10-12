October 8, 1932 – September 25, 2021
Memorial Services for Chuck King, 83, of Myrtle Point will be held at a later date. Chuck was born October 8, 1932 in Myrtle Point, Oregon to George and Mildred (Payne) King. He died September 25, 2021 at his home in Myrtle Point. Private family graveside services have been held at Catching Creek Cemetery.
He went to Catching Creek School until the middle of the 8th grade when the school closed. He then continued to High School in Myrtle Point, graduating June, 1956.
After graduation he went to work in the logging industry for Fred Gross and Jack Sturza for two years, then working for GP plywood mill in Coquille for 5 years. After the plywood mill he worked for 22 years as a theft investigator and brand inspector of cattle and horses for the Oregon Department of Agriculture. During that time he bought several ranches in the Catching Creek and Ward Creek area to help him keep busy.
He was a conservative Republican and a member of the First Christian Church in Myrtle Point.
In his life time he had been a member and past president of the Coos County Livestock Association, Western Oregon Livestock Association member, Member of the Sheep Growers Association, past member of the Oregon Farm Bureau, member of Coquille Valley Elks Lodge #1935 for over 50 years, Member of the Coos County Historical Association in Coos Bay. He was also a member and past President of the Coos County Logging Museum for many years and President of the Coquille Valley Genealogy Society for many years. He and his wife Judy were also 2016 Grand Marshalls of Coos County Fair and parade in Myrtle Point.
For about the last 25 years he was involved in the Bucking Bull industry with his friend Mike Houston of Powell Butte, Oregon. He kept the cows at home. The cows all had good blood lines coming from Texas and Oklahoma. He kept the bulls at Powell Butte, Oregon. He and Judy enjoyed going to all the bull riding events that they could go to in the county and Central and Eastern Oregon until they couldn’t go anymore. Other hobbies included going to Central and Eastern Oregon looking at and for historical sites.
He also made trips to Denmark and Sweden in 2016 with his granddaughter, Shawna Allen, staying with friends, studying the past and present of the countries. Other enjoyable trips were with friends including a cruise from Florida to South America and going thru the Panama Canal. That day it rained 8 inches in 80 degree weather while going thru the canal.
He married his first wife, Shirly, December 30, 1968 in Reno, Nevada. They later divorced. He married Helen "Judy" Webb in December of 1978 in Green Acres and they were married for 43 years.
He spent many hours, days, and years doing research on the King and Ward families with the help of his cousin, Sharron Ward Parrish. The material and pictures were put in books for family and friends to enjoy.
Chuck’s great grandparents were Doctor Henry Harrison King and wife, Maria Miller King who left Illinois and came to Jefferson County in 1853 and then to the Coos County area and homesteaded the King Creek area, near Bridge, Oregon in 1866, which was named after them.
Chuck’s other great grandparents were Robert and Mary Sargent Ward, who came to Coos County in 1860 from Missouri and homesteaded on Ward Creek, off of Catching Creek, which was named after them. They had 7 children in California on the way to Ward Creek, and 8 more after they had gotten here. 15 children in all. Chuck’s grandmother, Ellen Ward King was the oldest of them all. There were 50 some grandchildren all born from the 1880’s to the 1920’s in or near Myrtle Point.
Chuck was born on Ward Creek, on the same timber and cattle ranch his family homesteaded, and lived there his entire 83 years. He sold the property to his daughter, Sheryl and husband, Alan Hermann in 2017. So, it has been in the family since 1860.
Survivors are Mike and Tammy Ludwig of Coos Bay, Victor and Mickey Ludwig of Myrtle Point, Judy Pallin of Myrtle Point and Sheryl and Alan Hermann of Myrtle Point. Grandchildren, Michael and Nikki Ludwig of Coquille, Shawn Ludwig of Coos Bay, Curtis and Melissa Pallin of Coos Bay, Chris Pallin of Myrtle Point, Dustin and Melanie Phipps of Texas, Matt Ludwig of Newport, Christie Creamer of Coquille, Sarah and Todd Weekly of Myrtle Point, Kendra Ludwig and Jake Frazier of Coos Bay, McKenzie Ludwig of Myrtle Point, Shawna and Beau Allen of Myrtle Point and Cal and Kayla Hermann of Broadbent; along with great-grandchildren, Fallen, Haley, Colton, Elijah, Emmalee, Ethan, Justin, Bailey, Gage, Malo, Ashlynne, Dean, Kennedy, Bentley, Laney and Wesley. Brother Ben and his wife, Judy King of Roseburg; nephew, Ben King of Roseburg; sister-in-law, Virginia and Martin Karstetter of Alaska; and brother-in-law, David and Kathryn Webb of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred King; great granddaughter, Jessica; and special cousins, Frances Ellen and Jimmie King; and many more cousins - too many to mention.
