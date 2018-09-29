Dec. 13, 1980 - Sept. 17, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Christopher Lee McCorkhill at 1 p.m., Oct. 13, at Athey Creek Christian Fellowship, 2700 SW Ek Rd. West Linn, Ore.
Chris was born Dec. 13, 1980 in Lebanon. He had finally made a commitment on his own to face the problems life was giving him and suffered a massive heart attack while under the care of CODA. He passed away peacefully at 37 years old the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2018 at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, surrounded by his family.
Chris struggled with life, but the family is thankful that his struggle is no longer real, and he is at peace. He had an engaging personality for those who took the time to get to know him, he was intelligent, and even as a small child the family was amazed that Chris could remember where something was that had been missing for months, you just had to ask him. He was a wealth of knowledge for facts and figures, the Holy Bible, and current discussion topics. When people would allow his opinion they were amazed at his retention of knowledge. He was the protector of the family and cared lovingly for his sister, Brooke, and had a special bond for his little brother, Tyler, who he helped become a game champion on the computer game, WOW like himself. He loved oddities, practical jokes, holidays and events such as Halloween and Fourth of July, were especially important to him. He grew up living in Lebanon, Sweet Home, Roseburg, Pendleton and North Bend before coming to the Portland metro area.
We know Chris is in a better, safer place, where God has shut off the voices that consumed his life and has him wrapped in the comfort of his arms. In addition to Brooke his sister, and Tyler his brother, he is survived by his mother, Marsha McCorkhill; father, Derek McCorkhill; grandparents, Gene and Grace Svatos, Ida and Fearn Blacketeer; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was especially close to his nephew, Rylan, who loved his uncle Chris dearly.
Christopher was preceded in death by grandparents, Richard "Dick" and Rosaline (Connie) McCorkhill.
Instead of monetary donations or flowers the family asks for contributions to Oregon Special Olympics so that his brother Tyler and other Special Olympics Athletes like him can once again have their needs met in the future.
