October 19, 1946 – June 1, 2023
A Celebration of Life will be held for Christopher J. Common, 76, of North Bend, on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay.
On the morning of June 1, 2023 Christopher James Common passed away at the age of 76. Chris was born to James and Shirley Common in San Diego, California in 1946. He received his Bachelor’s degree in 1969 from San Diego State University. He then served four years in the United States Coast Guard. During this time he married his wife of 52 years, Gail Common. Together they raised three children, Michael, Jeffery and Sarah. Chris worked as a tug captain for over 42 years for Coos Bay Towboat. He also traveled and worked on tugs all over the world. He was a volunteer firefighter for the North Bend Fire Department for over 20 years.
Chris enjoyed white water rafting, camping, playing the guitar and spending time with his family and friends. Over the past 20 years, he wrote and published five books.
Chris is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Sarah; sister, Sherilyn; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, James; mother, Shirley; brother, Sidney; and his son, Jeffery.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
