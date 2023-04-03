February 23, 1962 – March 2, 2023
Christopher George Augsburger, 61, of North Bend, Oregon, passed away on March 2, 2023. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with strength and faith.
Chris was born on February 23, 1962 in Munising, Michigan to Willis Augsburger and Ruth (Radley) Augsburger. As a child, Chris was a sensitive and loving member of a large family. He employed his artistic side in his career of being a produce manager for 45 years, with a gift for designing and arranging fresh produce in ways that were appealing to buyers. Chris also loved to cook delicious meals for his family, with presentation being as important as taste. An important hobby for Chris was fishing, which he did whenever he could get out on the water.
Chris is survived by his beautiful wife, Kimberly. He was a proud dad to two sons, Kyle and Ryan; as well as two stepsons, Connor and Caleb; and stepdaughter, Maddy. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Jim (Kim), Chris, Joe (Caren), Mary (Dale), John (Kathleen), David (Linda), and Thom (Mandy); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Will and Ruth Augsburger; and his beloved daughter, Shannon Nicole.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in North Bend. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
