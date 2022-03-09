February 28, 1971 – March 7, 2022
Christopher D. Lesco, 51, of North Bend, passed away on March 7, 2022 at his home in North Bend, following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.
Chris was born on February 28, 1971 in Orange City, Essex Township, New Jersey, twin brother of Todd and son to James and Barbara Lesco.
Chris graduated from UC Santa Barbara. He was an avid sports fan, with the LA Rams being at the top of his list. He was passionate about music, animals, nature and his friendships. He enjoyed time playing disc golf and camping throughout the Northwest. His hugs and laughter will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In