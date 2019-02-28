July 20, 1963 - Feb. 20, 2019
A graveside service will be held for Christine DeAnn (Meyer) Groh at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, at the IOOF Cemetery in Bandon.
Christine was born July 20, 1963 in Bandon, the daughter of Lowell and Mary Stufflebeam Meyer. She died Feb. 20, 2019, in Coos Bay after a long illness.
She was raised and educated in Bandon, graduating from Bandon High School in 1981. Following school, she moved to California where she worked for Disneyland and then Pendleton Wool Mills.
It was while working at Disneyland she met her husband, James Groh. They were married July 18, 1992.
In 1995, they returned to Bandon, where she worked for a time at the Station Restaurant then helped at the family cranberry farms; doing all the jobs that were necessary.
She loved gardening and was actually a master gardener and she loved animals. She was very friendly and caring.
She is survived by her husband, James; mother, Mary Meyer; brothers, Jake and Monique Meyer and John Meyer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell in 2014.
Friends may offer condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In