Jan. 8, 1949 – June 19, 2019
A celebration of life for Christine Coles, 70, of Coos Bay will be announced and held at a later date.
Christine was born Jan. 8, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She passed away June 19, 2019 in Coos Bay.
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science and urban planning at California State University, Long Beach. Chris worked as a materials planning analyst at Xidex Corporation and UNISYS in California before moving to Oregon in the late 1980s. She spent the next 30 years dedicated to helping the city and people of Coos Bay. Chris was a tireless champion for the region’s economic and cultural vitality, and made important contributions as a member of the Coos Bay Planning Commission and the Coos Bay Parks Commission. She also served on the Oregon Coast Music Association, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Coos Bay Downtown Association. She was particularly proud of her role in the establishment of the Coos Bay Farmers’ Market and organizing the Mutt Strut.
When she first moved to Coos Bay, Chris was a small business owner and then worked several years at the Red Lion Hotel as the systems and control manager; later she served as the director of Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP). For several years Chris was a political science instructor at Southwestern Oregon Community College and a substitute teacher for schools in Coos County. She cared deeply for her family, friends, and students. She loved organizing things, especially parties. She shared her life with her many rescue dogs through the years. Her two dogs, Winston and Ginger, were by her side until the end.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor and generosity, her love of travel, her kind heart, and for the positive impact she had on her community.
She is survived by her sister, Nanette Jacobs; her brother, Calvin Coles; her nieces, Angie Martin, Wendy Finley, Nikki Sahagun, Pam Bowen, and Debbie Booth; and her nephews, Scott Coles and Brian Coles.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Coles; her mother, Helen Snow Coles; and her brother, Dave Coles.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
