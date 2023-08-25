July 28, 1936 – August 4, 2023
Christine "Carmel" Andersen passed away on August 4, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. She was born July 28, 1936 in Clear Lake, South Dakota.
She graduated Clear Lake High School and later married Paul Andersen on October 4, 1956 in Wilmar, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, who passed away in 2016.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie Dill; her granddaughter, Madeline "Maddie" Dill; her grandson, Collin Jaime; in laws, Adolf and Willetta Andersen, Alfred and Sharon Andersen; nieces and nephews, Wendy, Chad, Becky, Crystal, Vickie and Joan; as well as many grand nieces and nephews.
She was a bookkeeper and an accomplished artist and quilter. When she wasn't painting or quilting she enjoyed bowling and motorcycle riding with friends.
A memorial service will be held on September 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church 2741 Sherman Ave. North Bend, OR 97459
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
