Christena Malinda “Linda” Irish

February 7, 1949 – July 12, 2023
Christena Malinda "Linda" (Leach) Irish, born on February 7, 1949, passed away on July 12, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by her family.
Linda was born in St. Louis, Missouri. She had two children, Damon Olsen and Jarrod Olsen, with her first husband, Dwain Olsen. She later married Alva Irish.
Linda cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a passion for the outdoors, painting and drawing, bingo, and playing card games. She was known as Chris at Prestige Property Management for which she was the Property Manager for 18 years. She loved to work with owners, tenants and various vendors throughout the years.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Wes and Pauline Leach; her brother, Ron Leach; and her husband, Alva Irish. She is survived by her brother, David (Susan) Leach; her sons, Damon (Kristen) Olsen and Jarrod Olsen; grandchildren, Brandon, Casey, Marissa, and Anthony; great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene in North Bend, followed by a reception.
