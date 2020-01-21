Chester “Paul” Mayer
December 19, 1969 – December 28, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Chester “Paul” Mayer, 50, at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Calvary Chapel of the Redwoods, 3180 S. Fred D. Haight in Smith River, Calif. A celebration of life service will be hosted by our friends at the Elks Lodge, 2:00 p.m., in Brookings, Ore.
Paul was born in Coos Bay, Ore. on Dec. 19, 1969 to Janet Lynn Johnson (Mayer) and an extended family of grandparents and uncles who helped to raise him.
Paul spent most of his life in Coos Bay, Ore., though he’d been living and working for the past couple of years in the Brookings, Ore., area. Paul married and started a family with Danelle McCoy in 2013. They had three children together and started MAD Logging, LLC (Mayer and daughters logging, named prior to son Gideon being born) in 2017.
Paul was in a fatal vehicle accident Dec. 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Danelle Mayer; daughters Molly Mayer and Amelia Mayer and, son Gideon Mayer, all of Brookings, Ore.; Brother Benjamin Brown and wife Kim of Coos Bay, Ore.; favorite sister Danielle (Richards) Harbold and husband JR of Vancouver, Wash.; Nephews Lorenzo Alvarado, Jason Harbold and Alex Christiansen of Vancouver, Wash., Tyler Brown of North Bend, Ore.; Uncles Wayne Mayer and wife Debbie, Kevin Mayer and wife Deanna of Coos Bay, Ore.; numerous cousins, extended family and many friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother Janet, uncle Harold “Buster” Mayer, cousin Christopher and grandparents Betty Mae and Chester Mayer.
