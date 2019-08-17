Dec. 1, 1925-July 1, 2019
It is with sadness that his family announces the passing of Chester (Chuck) E. Ralstin on July 1, 2019 in St. Helens, Ore., after two years of health challenges at the age of 93. A memorial will be held at a future date.Chuck was born Dec. 1, 1925 in Wheeler, Ore., to parents Joseph and Myrtle Ralstin. His siblings were Walter (Bud) King, Gertrude King, Nerd McGuire, John McGuire and Beatrice McGuire Moisio.
Chuck spent his whole life around water, either lake, river or ocean. On Dec. 7, 1942 Chuck joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. He retired from the Navy on June 6, 1962. While stationed at Mare Island, Calif., he met Irene Miller and they were married June 15, 1961. He became dad to Irene's daughter Leah (Rich) and grandpa to Kimberly and David Leal.
After Chuck left the service, he moved to Carpenteria, Calif., where as a captain he took crews out to the oil rigs. They bought a home near Agness on the Rogue River in Oregon. They had two cabins they rented out and Chuck guided fishermen on the river. They lived there happily until Irene passed in 1985.
While visiting the Leals in California, Chuck met Mary Farley and she moved to Agness where they lived until they moved to Brookings. Mary passed in 2011.
In 2012, he met local artist Mary Isakson and they were together until her passing in 2018.
Chuck lived with his nephew Stacy and Susan Alford (his hunting buddies) for a time before going to Thanksgiving House in St. Helens. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
