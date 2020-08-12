October 19, 1956 – July 7, 2019
It is with a devastated heart I announce the death of Cheryl Dee Bonney. The daughter of Lavel Ollie Bonney and Betty Paradise. Cheryl was born in San Diego in October 19, 1956 and raised in Encinitas, California. She also lived in Ohio.
Cheryl met her husband, Evan O'Hara (a radio Disc Jockey) in Arizona. After Cheryl’s fathers’ death in 2007, she and Evan moved from Arizona to Oregon to care for her stepmother Joyce LaVonne Bonney. Cheryl enjoyed 24 years with Evan. Love was not a big enough word. At the moment of her death, he was at her bedside at 10:06pm on July 7, 2019. Cheryl Bonney was 62.
She was a banker and restaurant manager, but most enjoyed being a caregiver. Her last place of employment was Three Rivers Casino in Coos Bay. She loved music, films and finding homes for abused and neglected animals. Cheryl's hobbies were hand-painting sculptures, her cats, knitting blankies, gardening, cooking and critiquing films with Evan O.
Cheryl is survived by the love of her life, Evan; three daughters, Nicole Deitweiller, Amanda Wood and Ashly Bitter; one son, Donald Bitter. She leaves her step family of 48 years, Joyce Bonney, Michael and Ben Hicks.
Questions? 541-217-5231.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In