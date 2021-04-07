November 29, 1948 – March 31, 2021
Cremation rites have been held for Cheryl Ann Schindele, 72, of Coos Bay, under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. Cheryl was born November 29, 1948 at Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Cecil and Virginia (Brocke) Harris.
Cheryl was a devoted special education teacher for over 30 years including 18 years with the Coos Bay School District where she retired in 2017. She had a positive impact on so many of her students because her heart was always filled with compassion, empathy, kindness, and her ability to move forward and forgive.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Gary Schindele, of Coos Bay; son, Gram McGregor of Spokane, Washington; daughter, Amie Belisle of Portland; five beloved grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, Robert Harris of Florida; and a sister, Patricia Kingery of Colorado.
