March 25, 1948 – July 17, 2022
Charlotte Melisa Pearce (née Northup), age 74, of Broadbent, Oregon passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington, after a courageous battle with cancer. Charlotte was born on March 25, 1948 at Mast Hospital in Myrtle Point, Oregon.
Charlotte graduated Valedictorian from Myrtle Point High School in 1966, went on to study History at Biola University, Class of 1970, in Southern California.
Charlotte was a generous, loving spouse, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher. She was a school teacher for 27 years, devoting most of her career teaching youth with learning differences. She was a member of the Broadbent Community Church and taught the Kids Club with her husband, Jim, of 51 years.
She loved gardening, spending time with friends and family, supporting local businesses, writing children’s stories, and playing piano. Charlotte loved life and this was evident to all who crossed her path. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Pearce; her children, David Pearce (Shawna), Brad Pearce, Missy Wormuth (George); her grandchildren, Ethan, Devin, Calista, George and Alex (Gail); her mother, Jane Northup; sisters, Sharon Burman (Doug) and Delores Matthews (Layne). She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Cyrus Northup.
Charlotte will be laid to rest at Norway Cemetery. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Norway Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Charlotte’s life will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Broadbent Community Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Pearce family by emailing to CharlottePearceMemories@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to: Broadbent Community Church, PO Box 86 Broadbent OR 97414.
