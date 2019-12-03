Charlotte Irene (Curnes) Noddin
November 23, 1930 – November 28, 2019
A gathering of friends and family of Charlotte Irene Noddin, 89, of Coos Bay will be held at noon, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Captain’s Choice, 1210 Virginia Avenue in North Bend. Charlotte will be interred alongside her husband, Ted, at the Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd in Portland.
Charlotte was born in her grandfather’s farm house in Warren County, Iowa Nov. 23, 1930 to Clarence and Leta Curnes, both of whom preceded her in death. She passed peacefully away November 28, 2019, shortly after her 89th birthday. After graduating from the Hospital Corp School, Charlotte joined the United States Navy in 1953, and served honorably for two years as a hospital nurse before receiving a medical discharge in 1955, when she was diagnosed with the onset of retinitis pigmentosa.
She married her husband and best friend, Joseph Theodore “Ted” Noddin Oct. 15, 1955 and was a devoted and committed wife and partner for 63 years. Together the two lived in Calif. before retiring to Coos Bay (Charleston), in 1989. Her husband passed away May 4, 2018. Together, Charlotte and Ted raised and they are survived by three children, John T. Noddin of Lumberton, Texas, Sandy Dow of Sutherlin and Michial Noddin of Escondido, Calif.
You have free articles remaining.
She is additionally survived by her brother, Gerald L. Curnes of Moscow, Idaho.
Charlotte was a remarkable woman, mother, aunt, grandmother and a dedicated volunteer despite completely losing her eyesight in 1971 due to retinitis pigmentosa. She served in various officer positions with the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA) as well as being active with the Calif. and Ore. Chapters of the American Council of the Blind. She travelled annually with her husband (and a series of guide dogs) to attend national conferences, working to advance the development and delivery of services, while always advocating for the rights and dignity of the visually challenged. Charlotte took advantage of every opportunity to explore new avenues for the visually impaired, including snow and water skiing, golfing, bowling, arts and crafts, knitting, and playing bingo. Together, with her husband, Ted, Charlotte was an avid traveler and they visited nearly every state.
The family suggests donations could be made to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation (www.womensmemorial.org, 1-800-222-2294)
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In