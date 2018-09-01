April 30, 1938 – Aug. 26, 2018
At her request, no public services will be held for Charlotte “Cherie” Marie Richards, 80, of Coos Bay.
Charlotte was born April 30, 1938 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Monroe “Slim” Noblin and Rene McGowan-Noblin. She passed away Aug. 26, 2018 in Coos Bay, after a brief battle with colon cancer.
Cherie grew up in Scottsburg, and moved to Coquille in 1956, where she lived for 56 years, before moving to Coos Bay in 2012.
She retired from Roseburg Forest Products Coquille in 2002 after 36 years of service. Cherie worked tirelessly and selflessly for her family. She was the best mom ever and will be forever missed from all our lives.
Cherie is survived by son, Rick Richards; daughter, Bonnie Lowry-Shively and husband, Butch; son, Robert “Dr. Bob” Richards and wife, Kim; brother, Jim Noblin; sisters, Patty Noblin and Joni Duvall; grandson, Steven Lowery; great-grandsons, Wraith and Sylus Lowry; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
Cherie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lavonia “Blondie” Thurman; and brother, Tom Noblin.
Memorial contributions in Cherie’s name may be made to Friends of Coos County Animals (FOCCAS), P.O. Box 911, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
