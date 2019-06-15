March 7, 1933 - June 11, 2019
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held for Charlie David Gross, 86, of Coos Bay at noon Saturday, June 22, at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
In the early morning of June 11, 2019, Charlie David Gross succumbed to natural causes at Life Care Center in Coos Bay surrounded by family members.
Charlie was born March 7, 1933 as the first of twins to Charley and Maude Gross in Welch, Okla. Charlie graduated from Welch High School in 1951 then began his plumbing apprenticeship in Vineta, Okla., before following his childhood sweetheart west and moving to Coos Bay, where he continued his apprenticeship, (enabled by his traveling “white card”) became a journeyman, and later an instructor for the plumbers program.
In 1952 Charlie wed Laura Belle “Peggy” James. Following her passing, he wed Maona Francis Ballinger in 1969 raising his four children Ken, Karen, Jerry, and Danny. Charlie served Oregon’s construction industry as a journeyman plumber and commercial job estimator at Chamber’s Plumbing & Heating out of Coos Bay for 43 years.
Colleagues and friends best know him for his infectious friendliness, passion for hunting and fishing, and strong faith in God. As a substitute lay pastor, Charlie served congregations throughout the central Oregon coast when called upon. He was a member and teacher at the Bunker Hill Assembly of God Church where he was usually found playing his cherished guitar during song service.
He touched the lives of many throughout his years of plumbing and church leadership. He loved to travel and visit friends and loved ones. Later in his retirement years, he shared his adventures and road trips with his special friend, Esther.
He is survived by his children, Ken and Claudia Gross of Coos Bay, Karen and Jason Stoll of Reno, Nev., Jerry and Mary Gross of Coos Bay, and Danny and Lisa Gross of Great Falls, Mont.; grandchildren, Shelley and husband, Steven Wright, Katie Gross, Devin and wife, Christy Stoll, Mitch and wife, Keri Gross, Travis Gross, Nikki Gross and Kameron and wife, Rebecca Walker; great-grandchildren, Emma, Grecyn, Addison, Christian and Trace; sister, Johnie Pearl Karnes of Tulsa Okla.; sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Gross, Irene Ballinger, Betty Fredrickson and Dixie Wright; brothers-in-law, Wesley Riley, Charles Ballinger, John Fredrickson, Jake Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlie’s family expresses our thanks to the professionals at the Life Care Center of Coos Bay who cared for him, helped him with his cell phone, comforted him, nursed him, and attended to him as if he was their own dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coos River S.T.E.P. - Noble Creek Fish Hatchery Program, 93638 Green Acres Lane, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
