Charles Y. Becker

November 2, 1941 – April 28, 2020
Charles Yancy Becker was born on November 2, 1941, in Ontario, Oregon, to Cotton Becker and Phyllis Chester Becker joining sister, Sharon Becker Jarman.
After many years of coaching, teaching, rafting and hunting, he departed on his final raft trip on April 28, 2020, leaving family and friends to appreciate a great guy; wife, Judy of 58 years; sons Michael, Gard (Vickie), and Christopher; grandsons, Tres and Colton. He left four sisters, many nieces and nephews, friends, numerous former students and ball players.
Tributes may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Gold Beach High School Athletic Fund or any chosen charity.
A celebration will be held for hugs and laughs when gathering is allowed.
Thank you to all my friends and family who have been so very supportive and helpful during this trying transition.
