Charles Ward Hughes

Charles Ward Hughes, 73, passed away peacefully at 1:25 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, while in the care of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon, Oregon.

Charles was a US Marine Aviator in the Vietnam War and briefly a dolphin trainer in Hawaii.  Then later a professional airline pilot for Panorama Air Tours, Aloha Airlines, Nigeria Airways, and finally America West Airlines.

He was a loving husband to Lola Christian Hughes (Feb. 17, 1951 - Oct. 4, 2016) and father to Dustin Hughes, to whom he will forever be a hero. He flew anything with wings and led a life of adventure most might only dream of.

There is no planned service or memorial. He took an early morning flight to be with Lola.

