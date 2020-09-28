Charles Ward Hughes, 73, passed away peacefully at 1:25 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, while in the care of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center in Bandon, Oregon.
Charles was a US Marine Aviator in the Vietnam War and briefly a dolphin trainer in Hawaii. Then later a professional airline pilot for Panorama Air Tours, Aloha Airlines, Nigeria Airways, and finally America West Airlines.
He was a loving husband to Lola Christian Hughes (Feb. 17, 1951 - Oct. 4, 2016) and father to Dustin Hughes, to whom he will forever be a hero. He flew anything with wings and led a life of adventure most might only dream of.
There is no planned service or memorial. He took an early morning flight to be with Lola.
