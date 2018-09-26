Sept. 13, 1942-Sept. 17, 2018
A public viewing will be held for Charles Samuel Williams at noon, Saturday, Sept. 29, at Prineville Funeral Home, 199 NE 10th St. in Prineville. Viewing will be followed by a Reception at 3 p.m., at the Sidewalk Café, 204 W Main St in Mitchell. For more information on viewing or reception please call (541)-253-7530.
Charles was born Sept. 13, 1942, to Charles Albert Williams and Theresa (Pingitore) Williams. Charles was raised in Rescue, Calif., with his sister and three brothers. Charles grew up amongst many aunts and uncles including Uncle Archie and Aunt Mildred who loved him as one of their own. As a boy, a teacher introduced Charles to beekeeping, a passion he would maintain his entire life.
After high school, Charles became a mess cook and paratrooper in the United States Army 82nd Airborne division. Following the military, Charles was a chef, coming to work at Bay Bridge Resort in Shasta Lake. During this time, he continued his education in, and practice of, beekeeping. It wasn’t long before Charles felt drawn to ministry, leaving his career as a chef to be a full-time minister and beekeeper.
Charles moved to Colorado and founded Wilderness Ranch Ministries, a multi-faceted ministry operating an adoption agency, food bank, work program, and his true passion; a boy’s ranch for wards of the state and troubled boys, housing and educating up to twenty boys at a time. During his work with the boy’s ranch, Charles adopted five boys, Larry, Scott, Tony, Chris, and Jimmy. Charles used beekeeping as therapy for his boys and to support the ministry. Eventually, Charles took his ministry and his beekeeping to Idaho, continuing to provide assistance and support to the community.
In his later years, Charles lived in Oregon with his son, Larry, where he continued to be a beekeeper and beloved figure in every community he lived. He always had comfort, advice, education, a story, or if needed, a lecture, for those who turned to him. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
“If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” Romans 14:8
