October 27, 1938 – January 19, 2022
Charles Leslie Meyer (known to family and friends as Charlie, Les or Chuck, and of course Papa Charlie), age 83, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022, surrounded by his wife and four children. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Linda; his daughter, Cindy Hubbard and her husband, Jim; his son, Joseph Meyer and his wife, Roshell; his son, Charles Meyer Jr. and his wife, Rosalind; and his son, Ricky Meyer and his wife, Lisa. He is also survived by his sister, Delores Thurman; his brothers, Eddy Minor, Rick Minor, and Jimmy Minor; as well as eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Charles was born October 27, 1938, in Eagle Butte, South Dakota on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation to his parents Aleta Maude Libolt-Meyer (Minor) and Joseph Harlen Meyer.
In approximately 1942, after a hail storm ruined their garden, the Meyer family decided to move to Oregon, settling in Malin. A few years later, Joseph was drafted into the Army and sent to boot camp before being sent off to war. In Joseph’s absence, Aleta worked in the potato fields side by side with German prisoners while Charles and his sister, Delores, played nearby. Sadly, Joseph was killed in the war and Charles lost his father in 1945. In 1947 Aleta remarried and Charles lived on multiple different farms around the area. He attended several schools including Coos River, Bandon, and Dora before graduating from Coquille High School in 1956.
Just before graduation, Charles’ luck took a turn for the better when he was set up on a date with Linda Stibitz. In his own words that he took from a song, “he went from a Jack to a King, he played and Ace and won a Queen”. Linda became the Lucy to his Charlie Brown. The two were married May 7, 1957, and went on to have four beautiful children.
Charles worked for Georgia Pacific mill and railroad and Roseburg Lumber. In 1979 he took a job with the Coos County Road department and after 20 years of service retired in February, 1999. Charlie was known by his co-workers to be very meticulous in his work. He took a great deal of pride in his job and loved running his brush cutter.
Charlie loved the outdoors, his family fondly remembers spending time with him camping, hunting, and fishing. He was a very gentle and loving man who adored his children and grandchildren. He spent many happy hours attending their sports games and other activities. He loved the Lord and served as a Deacon at the First Christian Church in Myrtle Point.
The family would like to extend a sincere and special thank you to Dr. Joshi Sushan, Christian (RN), Darlene (RN), Kayla (RN) and the staff at Bay Area Hospital for the compassionate care and support that they provided for Charlie and his family.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2 pm at the Dora Cemetery, with a reception following at the Dora Grange. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service -Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In