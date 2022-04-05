March 17, 1930 – February 6, 2022
Charles Kenneth “Ken” Harlan passed on February 6, 2022. He was 91. Ken was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1930 in National City, California. He was born to his parents, Samuel Russell Harlan from Colorado and Adeline Hooper, originally from Mexico. Ken, the oldest of three siblings was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Ray and Patricia “Pat” his sister. He leaves behind his wife, Katy; 2 sons, Dave and Michael; daughter, Kathy Dewey; stepdaughter, Rose Mary Jones; 2 grandsons, Ethan Jones and David Dewey Jr.; and a great granddaughter, Harmony Dewey.
Ken’s father was in the U.S. Navy and a hero of WWII, killed on his ship in the Pacific Ocean when Ken was around 14 years old. Since he was the oldest, he took charge of the family and continued school until he turned 17, when he decided to join the U.S. Navy. He wanted to see where in the Pacific Ocean his dad had been killed and he wanted to serve as his dad did. From 1947-1952, Ken was Radarman in the Navy on the Princeton Carrier, the USS General W. A. Mann and the USS Windham Bay. The last two years of his service he was stationed in Bremerton, Washington, where he fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and promised himself to return to it someday.
In the 1990’s (specifically 90-93) California was going through a great depression. In San Diego, the Aeronautical companies were laying off and closing divisions, leaving many without jobs. This is when Ken decided to fulfill his dream and move to the Pacific Northwest.
From 1994-1997, Ken carried out the position of planning commissioner in Coos Bay and was very involved, and enjoyed it very much. Later he ran for city council and was always interested in progress and politics of the city. Ken often expressed his opinions by writing articles to the editor of the newspaper, The World.
Ken enjoyed his life and family, both in San Diego and here in Coos Bay. He always wanted to visit his kids in San Diego and loved to drive and see the scenery, but considered his home here in Eastside his sanctuary. He made many friends here in Coos Bay and went camping on a yearly basis until it became too hard. He loved to sit by the campfire and tell stories and jokes and laugh with the friends around him. He would always be the last one at the fire always adding “just one more log” to the fire.
He will always be loved by all his family and friends, and will be missed dearly.
