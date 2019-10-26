Charles Ellis Sanders

January 3, 1942 – October 18, 2019
A memorial service for Charles “Buddy” Ellis Sanders, 77, of Coos Bay will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. Private inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Charles was born Jan. 3, 1942 in Sheridan, Ark., to Charles M. and Marilyn (Renfroe) Sanders. He passed away Oct. 18, 2019 in Coos Bay.
As a young boy, Charlie and his family moved from Arkansas to the Bay Area. He attended Coos Bay and North Bend elementary schools then went on to graduate from North Bend High School. He graduated with state wrestling honors and later in life had the privilege to follow his two sons in wrestling championships.
Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Dana Akin in 1961. They moved to the country and raised their three beloved children. He started his own trucking business, Charles E. Sanders Trucking and worked seven days a week.
Charlie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the outdoors and all the wildlife in it. He enjoyed his life, loved his family, friends and classmates.
You have free articles remaining.
We all loved him dearly and he will be forever missed.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Dana Sanders of Coos Bay; children, Angel and husband, Russell Lewis of Coos Bay, Charles E. Sanders Jr. of Coos Bay, and Travis and wife, Khoa Sanders of North Bend; grandchildren, Andy Brophy of Coos Bay, Tommy Nguyen of North Bend, CJ Sanders of Bend, Nicole Jones of Sutherlin, and Chloe Sanders of Salem; great-grandchildren, Dakota Brophy of Coos Bay, Eli Nguyen of North Bend, new baby on the way in Sutherlin; sister, Marietta Carlile of Roseburg; sisters-in-law, Veda and husband, Bill Savage of Springfield, and Judy Frost of Puyallup, Wash.; and numerous nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions in Charlie's name may be the cancer research foundation of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In