Charles "Chuck" Wayne Chowning

Chowning

Feb. 19, 1952 - Jan. 18, 2019

A private family memorial will be held for Charles "Chuck" Wayne Chowning.

Chuck was born Feb. 19, 1952. He passed away Jan. 18, 2019.

Chuck was a long-time Bandon resident and a Vietnam Veteran. He liked to fish and was very proud of his many years of sobriety, as was his family.

He is survived by five sisters; four nephews; and three nieces.

