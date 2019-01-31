Feb. 19, 1952 - Jan. 18, 2019
A private family memorial will be held for Charles "Chuck" Wayne Chowning.
Chuck was born Feb. 19, 1952. He passed away Jan. 18, 2019.
Chuck was a long-time Bandon resident and a Vietnam Veteran. He liked to fish and was very proud of his many years of sobriety, as was his family.
He is survived by five sisters; four nephews; and three nieces.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In