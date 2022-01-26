April 22, 1923 – January 24, 2022
Charles “Charlie” William Weeks lived a long, happy life before passing at the age of 98 on January 24, 2022, in West Linn, Oregon. He left the world the same way he lived his life, surrounded by family. He was born to Charlie Martin Weeks and Ethel Elmyra (Collins) Weeks on April 22, 1923, at his home in Palmyra, Arkansas. He served in the Army during World War II, before coming home and marrying the love of his life, Annette Dickey in 1946. The two moved to Coos Bay, Oregon in 1948. Charlie and Annette were happily married for 48 years.
Charlie worked for Evans Products Company, Menasha, and then retired from Weyerhaeuser Containerboard. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Coos Bay and volunteered at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce for many years. Charlie couldn’t sit still and was always working on a new project. You could often find him fixing something, golfing, or snacking on anything chocolate. Charlie could talk your ear off if you asked for a story, whether that was about growing up in Arkansas with his Red Flyer wagon, or flying to Washington D.C. for Honor Flight, a free trip for veterans. While he didn’t need to be the center of attention all the time, he mentioned on the Honor Flight trip, they treated the veterans like “rock stars”. After the trip, he proudly wore his Honor Flight hat for all to see.
Charlie is survived by son, Keith Weeks and wife, Clarice Weeks; granddaughters, Anna, Mara, and Ella; son, Mike Weeks; grandsons, Brenden and Justin; siblings, Dolly Wallace, Virginia Mitchell, Elmyra Phillips; and many members of the local Dickey family.
Charlie is preceded in death by his wife, Annette (Dickey) Weeks; son, David Weeks and his wife, Jeannie Weeks; brother, Leon Weeks; sisters, Sue Spakes and Marie Cash; and his parents.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, January 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
