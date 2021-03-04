January 26, 1927 – February 14, 2021
Charles Arthur Allender, Jr., 94, passed away February 14, 2021. Chuck was born on January 26, 1927 in Chelalis, Washington.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He worked for Weyerhaeuser for 32 years. He was a member of the Free Mason's Lodge #48 and he was also a member of the Shriner's Organization. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing and clam digging.
He married Florence Belle Johnson in 1948. They had 3 children, Kathy Martindale (Jim), Howard Allender (Tamara), and Steve Allender (Gina). Florence preceded him in death in 2014. He is survived by his children, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Chuck's name may be made to the Shriner's Organization.
