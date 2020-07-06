Charles Allen Wetzell
February 14, 1932 – July 1, 2020
A Memorial Service will be held for Charles Allen Wetzell, 88, of Coos Bay, at 1:00 PM Saturday July 11, 2020 at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay, Oregon. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Charles was born February 14, 1932 at Salem, Oregon and was raised and educated in Springfield, Oregon. Charles has made his home in Coos Bay for over 50 years. He worked for Weyerhaeuser for many years in the plywood mill until retiring. He was a longtime member of the Lakeside Community Church.
He was preceded in death by his beloved companion, Arli Emerson and his older brother and sister.
He is survived by his son, Ken Wetzell; stepson, Timothy “Pete” Emerson; son, Mark Herndon; sister Naomi Crawley; a niece Debbie McCroy; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In