Charlene Marie Duble
January 1, 1948 – May 24, 2020
A graveside memorial service for Charlene Marie Duble, 72, of North Bend will be held at 2pm, Saturday, July 25 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay with Pastor Mark Schiro of the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, officiating.
Charlene was born January 1, 1948 in Denver, Colorado to Alvin and Albina (Dreiling) Goetz. She passed away of natural causes May 24, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Charlene was known for being very strong willed, having a good sense of humor and a love of tea parties. Family and grandchildren were the most important things to her.
She is survived by her children, David and Julie Duble of North Bend, Ryan and Randi Duble of Bend, Tony and Lindsay Holman of North Bend; grandchildren, Ciana, Brooklynn and Logan Duble, Hudson and Lincoln Duble, Wyatt and Evie Holman.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, David Allen Duble April 6, 2019.
