Charlene "Charlie" Hill

Feb. 3, 1958 - Dec. 4, 2018
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Dec. 22, 2018 at Hauser Comm. Church 69411 Wildwood Dr. North Bend, Ore.
Charlene Hill was born Feb. 3, 1958 in Madera, Calif. to Charles and Virginia Turner. Charlene died Dec. 4, 2018 from complications of pneumonia in Salem, Ore.
She spent her pre-teen years on the Adobe cattle ranch in Madera, Calif. She loved animals and did some barrel racing. She also enjoyed playing in the river behind the house.
Her high school years was spent in town where she discovered a talent in working with clay models. She was also a talented accountant. After graduation, she moved to Visalia, Calif. where she was an accountant for the school district for several years.
After the birth of her children, she moved to Oregon to be closer to family. She worked in the administrative offices of Bob Belloni Ranch for several years then moved to Lakeside.
She worked for the City of Lakeside until illness forced her to retire. She donated countless hours as a volunteer for the ABATE program for motorcycle riders.
She said that the high point of her life was being led to Jesus Christ by her children. She listened to them recite their verses for AWANA and began to undertand the meaning of the Bible. She was proud to be baptized the same day as her father.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Turner and her parents, Charles and Virginia Turner.
She is survived by her son, Mike and Jordan Hill and children, Aspyn, Sofia, Anthony and Porter; daughter, Shaina and husband, Jake Amsbury and son, Oliver; sister, Dina Davis and husband, John and son, Brian Cox and family.
