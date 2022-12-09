February 18, 1969 – November 27, 2022
Cerina Anne McPherson was a caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, niece and friend. She left this world suddenly on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at age 53.
Cerina loved to garden, go mushrooming, go hiking, collect rocks, dancing and hanging out with family and friends. Especially with her grandchildren. Cerina’s smile and laughter is unforgettable. Her kindred spirit, her energy, her actions, her caring ways and her love will live in our hearts forever.
Cerina is survived by her parents, Wayne and Debbie McPherson of Coos Bay; son, Kyler Myers of Coos Bay; brother, Michael McPherson of Caldwell, ID; brother, Jeffery McPherson of Independence, OR; grandson, Elrich of Marengo, IL; granddaughter, Adalynn of Coos Bay; grandparents, Voneal and Emma Hadden of Coos Bay; niece, Emily McPherson of Meridian, ID; and many caring family and friends that loved her deeply and will miss her.
Cerina’s wings were ready….our hearts were not.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Coos History Museum, 1210 N. Front Street in Coos Bay. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
