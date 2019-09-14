Ceclila Kathleen Metzger Tacchini

April 2, 1944- August 28, 2019
Cecilia Kathleen Metzger Tacchini, born in Covina, Calif. on April 2, 1944, lost her battle with cancer on August 28, 2019 in Medford.
Kathy spent her youth on a dairy farm near Bandon, graduated from Bandon High School and attended Southern Oregon College where she met the love of her life, Michael Fernando Tacchini. They were married 54 years, making their home and raising their sons in Central Point.
In a career that spanned 45 years, Tacchini served as Service Officer for the Jackson County Veterans Administration. She retired in 2000 and pursued her hobbies of sewing, gardening, cooking, bird watching and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Anthony Michael Tacchini of Central Point, Matteo Tacchini of San Francisco; grandson, Anthony Michael Tacchini Jr. of Medford; and sister, Merrianne Metzger-Baby of Boulder City, NV. All remember her as a loving wife and mother, a talented homemaker who took special delight in her carefully tended flowers and vegetables and a caring friend.
Kathy was predeceased by her father, Carl Isadore Metzger; her mother, Delleen Alyce Ruddell Metzger Enge; and her older sister, Carlleen Mary Metzger Spencer.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Celias House of Holmes Park, 217 S. Modoc Ave., Medford, Oregon 97504.
Conger-Morris of Central Point Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
