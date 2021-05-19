Cecilia Elizabeth (Greene) Evoniuk

August 16, 1928 - May 16, 2021
A Mass of Christian burial, to celebrate the life of Cecilia Evoniuk, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. Sixth St. in Coos Bay. Praying the rosary will be held prior to mass at 10:30 am. The Rev. Robert Wolf will lead the rosary as well as celebrate mass. Private interment will follow at the Sumner Cemetery.
Cecilia Elizabeth “Cece” was born August 16, 1928, in West Salem, Oregon, the 4th of six children to Mayor Charles Estes and Anna (Pfeifauf) Greene. She was baptized at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salem. She died May 16, 2021in Eugene.
In 1932 the family moved from West Salem to Scio, Oregon. Her father bought a small farm and raised strawberries. The second year, when the strawberries were ready for market, the market was gone. The Great Depression had started and the farm was lost. They then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho where a small family farm awaited them. Her two younger brothers were born there.
Cece loved family life. She had many stories of growing up on the farm in Twin Falls, Idaho with her three brothers and two sisters during the Depression. She told of riding her horse Roni to school with her brother Charlie, sitting as a family around the pot belly stove, passing the jar of cream from person to person who would take their turn shaking the contents until butter was formed. She spoke of vegetables being kept in the cellar for use throughout the winter, and sneaking homemade Dandelion wine with her brother Charlie. They lived a simple, down to earth life on the family farm, rich in family love.
When Cecilia spoke of her years of education, she spoke with enthusiasm and a genuine appreciation. She attended St. Edwards Catholic School for two years before transferring to Mountain View Country School. Her early years of high school were at Mountain View High School in Twin Falls, Idaho. In 1944 the family moved to Vancouver, Washington, where her parents had jobs in the shipyard. In 1946 she graduated high school from Providence Academy, an all-girls Catholic School.
After graduation the family returned to Salem and moved into a new home her father built. Cecilia was then hired by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co where she worked as a telephone operator. While working she also attended Merritt Davis Business College to advance her secretarial skills. In 1950 she was sent by the telephone company to Eugene for six weeks of training, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Louie Evoniuk.
Louie and Cece were married in 1952 and made their home in Eugene. She worked for the Telephone Company for one more year, but after their first child was born in 1953 she chose to remain at home rather than returning to work. Ten years and five children later, they moved to Coos Bay, where Louie put in the new Munnell & Sherrill industrial supply store, which he managed until he retired in the June of 1987. Their sixth child was born in Coos Bay.
In 1969 the family made their final move to the “Oleo Ranch” (a “cheap spread”), where they enjoyed many years. Family and friends gather here to enjoy swimming in the pond, singing and roasting hot dogs around the fire, relaxing in the hot tub under the stars, hiking and horseback riding in the woods. The four wheeler, as well as the old Willies jeep were essential on the Ranch where, as long as there were kids to help, a small herd of cattle were run.
Cece was very active in her children’s lives. She would drive them to and from activities, volunteer as a Room Mother in Elementary School, and was actively involved as they entered their high school years. She selflessly devoted her life to her husband and children.
Cece was one to follow her heart and give generously. Cece and Louie were active members of St. Monica Catholic Church; singing with the St. Monica’s choir was one of her greatest joys. She also enjoyed hiking, biking, and horseback riding. She enjoyed spending time with friends and volunteering in her children’s schools; she would often visit the elderly in their homes, spending time talking with them, laughing with them, and taking them Holy Communion. But her most cherished time was with her husband and family.
Another chapter in her life came after Louie retired, when the couple traveled with friends to Europe and the Holy Land, their faith inspiring their travels. She also traveled to visit children in Australia, Japan and various areas of the United States.
One way to sum up the way Cece lived and thought is to say she was a lover of life and lover of people. Those who knew her loved her. She carried with her a loving and genuine smile which she gave generously to those she met. She gave her full attention to those she was with. She will be immensely missed.
She is survived by sons, Mark (wife, Linda), Roch (wife, Janis), Guy (wife, Debbie); daughters, Stacey, and Shelly Hartmeier (husband, Steve); 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie; son, Eric; parents, Charles and Anna; as well as her five brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
