Jan. 16, 1918 – Oct. 25, 2018
A funeral services will be held for Cecile Boutin, 100, of Powers, at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2, at the Powers Church of God. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay.
Cecile Verda Boutin was born Jan. 16, 1918 in Jesse, Virginia and passed away Oct. 25, 2018 at the age of 100.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many.
At the age of six, Cecile traveled by train from Colorado to Powers, with her parents, Maude and Martin Stallard.
She graduated from Powers High School. She then married Joseph Mervin Boutin Dec. 13, 1934. They were married for 38 years and raised three sons, Joe, Jim and David.
Cecile was active at the Powers Senior Center, Rebekah Lodge, weekly bingo, Powers Annual Alumni Picnic, and at age 98 Cecile was Grand Marshall of the White Cedar Days Parade.
Cecile is survived by her three sons, Joe, Jim and David; four grandchildren, Tammy Boutin Allen, Tracy Boutin Nolton, Heidi Boutin Litchfield and Jamie Boutin; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Cecile was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mervin Boutin; sisters, Georgia, Helen, and Marcelle; and brothers, Harry and Ted.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Powers Senior Center, PO Box 521, Powers, OR 97466.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
