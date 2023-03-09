December 10, 1938 – March 1, 2023
Cecil Johnson was born December 10, 1938 in Gering, Nebraska. He passed away March 1, 2023 in Coos Bay.
As a child, he moved to Marshfield (Coos Bay) with his family in the late 1940s to start new.
He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1957 and went into the Navy that August. After boot camp and schools, he served in Japan for 3 years as an aviation radio operator/tail gunner. He served aboard 3 aircraft carriers as an electronic troubleshooter on airplanes. In 1964, he met and married Blanche in Washington. Soon his new family moved to California, where he finished up his 20-year service. In 1976, he moved his wife and two kids, Pam and Charles back to Coos Bay.
His next career was of an antique dealer with several stores in the Coos Bay/North Bend area. After retiring again, he commercial fished in Alaska and Oregon, gold-panned and became a very good golfer. During this time in his life, he met and married Tammy. One thing that we are very proud to say is “Cecil was almost 37 years sober”.
Both of Cecil’s wives passed years before him. He is survived by daughter, Pam Calandrino; son, Charles Johnson and wife, Cyndi; 3 stepdaughters, Jeannie, Sandra, and Georgia; 7 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Cecil spent the last 15 years trying to help the homeless and veterans.
