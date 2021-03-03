February 14, 1931 – February 27, 2021
A Funeral Service will be held for Cecil Albert Bessey, 90, of Myrtle Point, at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Coquille Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2405 Shelley Lane, Coquille. Interment with military honors will be at Roseburg National Cemetery in Roseburg.
Cecil Albert Bessey was born February 14, 1931 in his grandparent’s home on Date Street in Marshfield, Oregon and passed in his home in Myrtle Point on February 27, 2021 after having celebrated his 90th birthday.
He lived in Green Acres, North Bend and Haynes Inlet. From his Haynes Inlet home, he moved to San Diego after enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17. Cecil served from 1949-1953 stationed on the aircraft carrier Valley Forge during the Korean War.
Shortly after Cecil was discharged from the Navy, he met the love of his life Norma Nicholls after being set up on a blind date. They were married June 11, 1955 at her parent’s home on Clear Lake, North Bend. After having Lyn [King] and Deanna [Grove] the couple moved to Reedsport where Cecil worked for the Post Office. After that move the three boys were born Ken [1960], Roger [1963] and Chris [1965].
He worked for Lillebo Construction and International Paper from where he retired after 29 years.
Living in Powers, before and after retirement, gave him many opportunities for gardening and establishing a huge fruit orchard. He had a wonderful work ethic and was a great example to his kids and grandkids. He and Norma loved to travel taking three trips to Africa and a cross country road trip. They loved spending time together.
He loved the Lord and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities including the Bishop for several years.
Cecil was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Bessey.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma; his five children; nineteen grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
