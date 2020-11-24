December 25, 1948 – November 21, 2020
Private family graveside service has been held for Cecelia “Sue” Arriola, 71, of Coos Bay at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Sue was born December 25, 1948 in Eugene to Cedric and Peggy (Williams) Wooley. She died November 21, 2020 at her home in Coos Bay after a long battle with dementia.
She married Franklin Arriola on August 10, 1970 in Coquille. Family was always first but her end love was her horses.
Sue is survived by her husband, Frank; daughter, Suzzanne and her husband Kelvin Tetz; son, Brian and his wife Amy Arriola; sister, Lynda “Che” Arriola; grandchildren, Kalli Tetz, Peyton Tetz, Addison Tetz, Griffin Tetz, Logan Arriola and Ava Arriola; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved uncle, Richard “Dick” Williams.
The family suggests memorial contributions to South Coast Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
