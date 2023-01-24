Cathy Jo LeDoux

June 26, 1947 – January 21, 2023
Cathy Jo “Jodi” LeDoux, 75, of North Bend, Oregon, passed peacefully on to Heaven on January 21, 2023. Jodi was born on June 26, 1947, in Gillette, Wyoming, the second of two daughters to Mary Lou and Clarence Wilson.
Jodi grew up in Wyoming and Arizona graduating in 1965 from Amphi High School, Tucson, Arizona. She attended Sheridan College, Central Arizona College and the University of Arizona.
On September 11, 1965, she married Doug Greenough, in Sahuarita, Arizona, just 11 days after they met at the Wyoming State Fair. The couple made their home at the Greenough Ranch in Recluse, Wyoming. In 1967, they had a daughter, Cynthia Lou “Cindy”. Although the marriage only lasted five years, their friendship continued throughout her life.
Jodi had a deep love for horses. She was drawn to rodeo and soon earned her professional card with the Girl’s Rodeo Association, later known as the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. She competed in barrel racing for several years, often taking home prize money from rodeos like the Denver Stock Show, Greeley Stampede, and setting the arena record at The Nile. She later enjoyed training professional cutting horses, working for Shorty Freeman and Buster Welch in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her favorite memory of this time was getting the opportunity to ride the famous horse, Dry Doc. Later, Jodi turned her focus to being a cattle buyer in Wyoming.
While in Wyoming on a cattle buying trip, Jodi met and fell in love with Michael H. LeDoux. On October 31, 1980, Mike and Jodi married in Buffalo, Wyoming. In 1981, they had a son, Matthew Michael “Matt”. In the early years, Mike and Jodi had homes in Arizona and Wyoming focusing much of their time promoting the country and Western music of Mike’s brother, Chris LeDoux. While at rodeos, they were often guest speakers at Cowboys for Christ services sharing their personal stories of faith.
In 1986 they settled in Tucson, Arizona. In 1989, a daughter, Anna Marie “Anna”, was born. In 1992, Mike and Jodi realized a lifelong dream by personally completing the construction of an adobe style home in Tucson where they raised Matt and Anna. Jodi’s business interests led her to a successful career selling and managing commercial real estate.
In 2007, they moved to the Pacific Northwest, where they purchased the Fishermen’s Wharf Fish Market in Charleston, Oregon. Together with their son Matt, Jodi and Mike worked hard helping local fishermen sell their bounties. Jodi especially loved educating tourists about the local sea life and occasionally introducing them to the friendly seals that visited the docks. Today you can still find a famous photo of Jodi holding live crab in local tourist publications. In 2016, after selling the fish market, Jodi returned to her real estate career. To say she retired, would be a miss, as she was always working on the next great deal.
Jodi loved outdoor hobbies like horseback riding, kayaking, scuba diving, hunting, camping, and walks on the beach. Jodi and Mike also enjoyed traveling, including vacations to Costa Rica, Hawaii, and Mexico. She was an exceptional cook and her grandchildren loved receiving gifts of Grandma Doux’s Strawberry Jam.
Jodi accepted Christ as her personal savior in 1977 and was a member of Grace Church in North Bend, Oregon. Her faith was shown in her encouraging words and generous spirit. On more than one occasion, Jodi was known to give away a car to a person in need. She was also known for passing on bits of wisdom like ‘never spur a willing horse,’ ‘don’t put it down, put it away,’ ‘cowboy up,’ ‘if it’s too tough for anybody else, it’s just right for us,’ and ‘if you’re gonna be a bear, be a grizzly.’
Jodi is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mike of North Bend, Oregon; daughter, Cindy (Keith) Kirkman of Corsicana, Texas; son, Matt (Jamie) LeDoux of North Bend, Oregon; daughter, Anna (Sam) Thurman of Harrisburg, Oregon; stepson, Jason (Angie) LeDoux of Casper, Wyoming; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Jodi was preceded in death by her parents.
Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay, with a private family scattering of her ashes to take place in Buffalo, Wyoming later this summer. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
