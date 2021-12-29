October 20, 1962 – December 6, 2021
Memorial service to celebrate the life of Cathryn Elaine Feskanich, 59, of Lakeside Oregon, will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM at Bay Area Church of the Nazarene, 1850 Clark St North Bend. Reception will follow.
Cathy took great pride in the love she had for her family and friends. She was so proud of her work at the Myrtlewood Factory and loved her life there. She was a huge lover of animals, even though she was highly allergic, always taking in pregnant cats. In the end she was surrounded by family and friends, so much love and laughter. She loved making crazy and funny videos and pictures, she would always send them at the most random times. She found peace in helping people. She never made excuses or avoided helping anyone, she would gladly give you her last dollar if she could. She frequently gave food and clothing to the homeless and would gather support for families going through difficult times. She often helped families get Christmas gifts or school clothes for their children and she never wanted any recognition or payback in return. Cathy's love and compassion will carry on. She will be deeply missed.
