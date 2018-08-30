Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Catherine Mathias

Mathias

Dec. 13, 1965 - Aug. 15, 2018

A celebration of life will be held for Catherine Mathias at 1 p.m., Sept. 1, at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. in North Bend.

Catherine Mathias was born Dec. 13, 1965 and passed away Aug. 15, 2018. Cathy was a brave soul, who always had a positive attitude. This beautiful spirit illuminated love and kindness to everyone around her. Cathy was a devoted wife to her husband, Kirt Mathias and a loving mother to her daughters Sarah and Lauren. She helped many teens and families as she pursued her career at Coos Health and Wellness. 

