Dec. 13, 1965 - Aug. 15, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Catherine Mathias at 1 p.m., Sept. 1, at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. in North Bend.
Catherine Mathias was born Dec. 13, 1965 and passed away Aug. 15, 2018. Cathy was a brave soul, who always had a positive attitude. This beautiful spirit illuminated love and kindness to everyone around her. Cathy was a devoted wife to her husband, Kirt Mathias and a loving mother to her daughters Sarah and Lauren. She helped many teens and families as she pursued her career at Coos Health and Wellness.
To view full obituary visit https://bit.ly/2N0tuyh.
