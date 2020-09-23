September 21, 1947 – September 21, 2020
“To have met Cathy is to be a friend of Cathy’s”
Catherine Mary Schmidt passed away at home surrounded by family on September 21, 2020 at age 73. She had battled multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer, for the last 8 years of her life. Fortunately, during most of that battle Cathy enjoyed a full and active life.
Cathy’s life was filled with friendship, joy, and adventure. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, nurturing friendships from childhood and retirement alike. Cathy and her husband, Rolly, loved traveling and often times arranged vacations to include visits to family and friends. Even trips to Europe and South America included connecting with old friends. She recently completed a goal to see all 50 states. Cathy and Rolly enjoyed camping, hiking, visiting national parks, and other outdoor activities. She considered living in the Pacific Northwest to be heaven on earth.
Cathy and Rolly kept romance and fun alive by remaining active in square dancing and round dancing for the past 30 years. When they traveled, they looked for opportunities to dance – lighting up dance floors in such destinations as England, Australia, and Hawaii!
Cathy shared a passion for food and gardening with her mother. Although summer travel would often interfere with harvest, her garden yield was always plentiful and many friends shared in the bounty. She and her mother shared a motto, “Life’s short, eat dessert first!” At the hospital, during the late stages of her illness, she still enjoyed the selection of desserts offered to her.
Cathy was an active member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Coquille. The faith and deep friendships she formed over 45 years at the church were meaningful to her. The church community was loving and supportive – especially in her final days.
Cathy graduated from San Jose State University and enjoyed a long career as a substitute teacher. She used her organization skills in helping Rolly run the Myrtle Point Chevron station for 27 years.
Cathy is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 52 years, Roland James Schmidt; her brothers: Jack (Sherri) Sturm and Tom Sturm; by her children, Christine (Todd) Smith, Eileen (Mike) Frey, and Steve (Courtney) Schmidt; and 5 grandchildren. Cathy is also survived by numerous friends, both young and old, who she considered to be just like family.
Because of COVID-19, Cathy will have a private mass. After the main risk of the pandemic has passed, Cathy will have a celebration of life in Coquille with a large gathering of family and friends. She will be buried adjacent to her parents’ plot in Wausau, Wisconsin, where family and friends can gather to say a final farewell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either International Myeloma Foundation or Catholic Near East Welfare Association.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
