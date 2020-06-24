Catherine Joy Baldwin
November 4, 1951 – June 17, 2020
At her request, no services will be held for Catherine J. Baldwin, 68, of North Bend. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Catherine was born on November 4, 1951 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Ronald A. Harris and Helen L. ( Kodat ) Harris. She passed away on June 17, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon.
Catherine grew up in Coos Bay and attended Marshfield High School. Later she moved to Portland, Oregon where she attended and was employed by Portland State University. Eventually she moved to Canyon, Texas and later to Shady Cove, Oregon, located in the beautiful country along the Rogue River, where she worked as a Real Estate Agent. It was there that she met her beloved husband – to – be, Russ Baldwin.
Russ and Catherine moved to Coos Bay, where she was employed by First Community Credit Union and continued to work there to her retirement.
Catherine spent time traveling with Russ, exploring Eastern Oregon and the great outdoors together. She had quite the garden, specializing in unusual plants. She loved to give personal garden tours. She and her sister, Marie, also created wedding cakes and amusing specialty birthday cakes. She enjoyed crafts and being creative.
Cathy spent quality time with her mother and sister, often attending gardening events and tours as well as traveling far to Chico, California to receive her rescue dog, Evie, who was so special to her. She also spent time with her father, enjoying his humor and wit and Sunday drives.
Cathy will be missed greatly by her family and friends and she was loved by all.
Cathy is survived by her husband Russ Baldwin; mother, Helen Harris; sister, Marie Knowles and her husband John; numerous cousins and friends; and her faithful companion, Evie.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Harris; grandparents Al and Fannie Harris; and grandparents James and Helen Kodat.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
