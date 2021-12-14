Catherine “Diane” Osborne

January 22, 1952 – December 6, 2021
“I Hope You Dance”
Catherine Diane Deeringer Osborne passed away peacefully on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada, with Larry, her husband and companion of 39 years at her side.
Born in Pocatello, Idaho to James and Catherine Elaine Deeringer, Diane grew up in Mackay, Idaho and was one of eight siblings; brothers, Mike, Steve, Joe, Tom and Henry; and sisters, Marianne and Paula.
Diane was a Certified Diamontologist for Harry Ritchie Jewelers in Coos Bay/North Bend, Oregon, where she won several achievement awards including Salesperson of the Year. In 1982 she married Larry Osborne and in 1988 they moved to Carson City, Nevada, where Larry managed the Chamber of Commerce and Diane was the receptionist for Lumos Engineering for twenty years, earning several additional career awards including Employee of the Year.
Diane enjoyed her morning walks, spending time with her pets, RVing with Larry, her many friends and her family, and a glass of Chardonnay.
At her request there will be no memorial service and in lieu of any cards or flowers, she asks that you consider a donation to your favorite animal shelter or Humane Society.
