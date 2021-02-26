May 8, 1934 – January 30, 2021
On Saturday, January 30, 2021, Catherine Arlene Thornesberry, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother quietly passed away at the age of 86 after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer.
Cathy was born in Los Angeles on May 8, 1934 to Oliver and Charlotte Daugherty.
She lived in Oregon for a great part of her life, residing in Coquille, Coos Bay and Gold Beach. Cathy married Gordon Smith and moved to Coquille, where they owned Bonney’s Rexall Drugs. Cathy loved all of the arts, and was a founding member of Coquille’s Sawdust Theatre. She spent many years enjoying performing on stage and helping to paint the sets. Painting was a great passion, which she also shared by teaching others. She was a member of the Coquille Valley Art Center and she and her mother enriched the town by designing and painting numerous murals. Cathy left Oregon and painted, traveled and lived all over the world, from Africa to Europe, South America to the Samoan Islands. She finally settled in Lodi, California where she met and married Arlon Thornesberry and she spent 8 years as a mother, homemaker and artist. Eventually, Cathy moved to Gold Beach where she and Arlon owned a J.C Penny store and several vacation rentals. She took great joy in living on a hill with a glorious view overlooking the ocean that she so enjoyed painting.
Cathy was woman with great passion, strength, determination, and love of the beauty of life. She would always look for the best in everyone and every situation; she was a truly kind, loving person. She was the kind of person that people hope to be – one day.
Cathy is survived by her devoted husband of 36 years, Arlon Thornesberry; her children, Michael Smith, Margie (Terry) Martin, Bobbie Nelson, and Christine (Kevin) Welk, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Michael Daugherty and Patricia McMahon; and her son, Michael Thornesberry.
Per her request, there will be no services.
