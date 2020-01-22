{{featured_button_text}}
Cary Austin Cox

Cary Austin Cox

November 29, 1945 – December 30, 2019

Cary Austin Cox, of Valdez, Alaska, was born at Keizer Brothers Memorial Hospital in North Bend, Oregon at 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1945 to his father Erma (Leslie) Cox, of Rosenbloom, Miss., and mother Doris Hatheryne (Hallmark) Cox, of Walport, Ore.

Cary leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Sandra Geraldine (Belcher) Cox; son, Allen (Deanna) Cox; grandchildren, Sarah (Dalton) Cox, Jessica (David) Cox and son Ryder, and Allison (Darren) Cox; daughter, Katie (Clayton); grandchildren, Justin (AnnaLisa) Cox; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lydia, Andrew (Tenisha) Keeton; two great-great grandchildren, Pixie and Paulette; Eleonor (Sean) Keeton, Austyn (Travis) Keeton, Zackary Paddock, Bryce Paddock, Torikay Paddock and Riley Paddock.

Cary is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Doris Cox; brother, Jefferson Leslie Cox; and his youngest son, Brian Leslie Cox, by his son, Brian Cox's daughter, Alexis BreAnna (Luke) Geckles; and sons, Lucas and Soren.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments