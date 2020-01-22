Cary Austin Cox
November 29, 1945 – December 30, 2019
Cary Austin Cox, of Valdez, Alaska, was born at Keizer Brothers Memorial Hospital in North Bend, Oregon at 12:35 p.m. on Nov. 29, 1945 to his father Erma (Leslie) Cox, of Rosenbloom, Miss., and mother Doris Hatheryne (Hallmark) Cox, of Walport, Ore.
You have free articles remaining.
Cary leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Sandra Geraldine (Belcher) Cox; son, Allen (Deanna) Cox; grandchildren, Sarah (Dalton) Cox, Jessica (David) Cox and son Ryder, and Allison (Darren) Cox; daughter, Katie (Clayton); grandchildren, Justin (AnnaLisa) Cox; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lydia, Andrew (Tenisha) Keeton; two great-great grandchildren, Pixie and Paulette; Eleonor (Sean) Keeton, Austyn (Travis) Keeton, Zackary Paddock, Bryce Paddock, Torikay Paddock and Riley Paddock.
Cary is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Doris Cox; brother, Jefferson Leslie Cox; and his youngest son, Brian Leslie Cox, by his son, Brian Cox's daughter, Alexis BreAnna (Luke) Geckles; and sons, Lucas and Soren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In