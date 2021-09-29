November 3, 1927 – September 26, 2021
A private family celebration of life will be held for Carroll Dean Cone, 93, of North Bend, at a date to be determined. Carroll will be buried beside his wife of 64 years at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay. No public visitation will be held.
Carroll was born on November 3, 1927 near Hot Springs, South Dakota, to Ivan and Maud (Freer) Cone. Carroll passed away into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 26, 2021 in Lebanon, Oregon.
Carroll grew up in South Dakota and Washington, and graduated from Tenino Union High School in Tenino, Washington. He attended college at Biola in California, was drafted into the Marine Corps, attended Rockmont College in Colorado, Westmont College in California, and Southern Oregon State College. He worked in sawmills in his early years, pastored a Presbyterian church in Meyers Flat, California, then taught elementary through high school at Dora, Imbler, then Sitkum, Oregon. He went on to receive his Masters in School Psychological Services and became Director of Student Services at North Bend High School for 23 years, from 1963 until his retirement in 1986. In his early retirement years, he enjoyed working with his portable sawmill. He always loved hunting, diving, woodworking, and music, and taught guitar to a granddaughter. For many years he taught Bible studies, adult Sunday school at North Bend Presbyterian Church, was backup crisis line professional in Coos County for a few years, and was on the Board at South Coast Gospel Mission for a few years.
Carroll was a beloved husband and best friend of his only love of 64 years, Jacquelyn Jay (Witt) Cone, whom he married on June 2, 1955, in Briggsdale, Colorado. Together they raised a family of four daughters, Chyril, Lorie, Kaylyn and Gaylee. He will be greatly missed by his daughters, as well as many other family and friends.
Carroll is survived by all four daughters, Chyril Walker of Carlton, Lorie Kuckuck of Lebanon and her husband, Don of Centralia, WA, Kaylyn Fierro and her husband, David of Goleta, CA and Gaylee Cone of Orange, CA; grandchildren, Lindsey Mason and her husband, Carl, Vasili Walker, Joshua Walker, Larraina Erland and her husband, Jeremy, Natasha Colson and her husband, Jay, Nikita Kuckuck, Alaina Kuckuck, Steven Fierro and his wife, Miranda, Jackie Fierro, Quinn Fierro and Chase Fierro; and great-grandchildren, Ellory and Mateo Fierro, and Scarlett Erland.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Maud Cone; wife, Jacquelyn “Jackie”; brother, Ken; and sister, Lorene.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Carroll’s name be made to South Coast Gospel Mission, 1999 N. 7th Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In