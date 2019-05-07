Oct. 12, 1973 - April 26,2019
No public services are planned for Carrie at her request. A private celebration will be held at a later date for close family and friends.
Carrie was born Oct. 12, 1973 at Keizer Memorial Hospital in North Bend to Jerry and Betty Sneed.
She grew up in Lakeside and graduated from North Bend High School in 1991. She later attended Southwestern Oregon Community College and graduated from Linfield College with a bachelor's degree in business management. She utilized her degree at her job with State Farm Insurance for the next 22 years.
In 1999, Carrie joined the Lakeside Lions Club where she met her future husband Thomas Huff. Carrie and Tom married in 2005 and were blessed three years later with their daughter Sarah, who is their pride and joy.
In 2013, Carrie was diagnosed with GIST cancer which is a rare soft tissue sarcoma. She spent the next five and a half years battling this disease until it took her from us April 26, 2019.
Carrie enjoyed playing music with her sister Amanda at various functions, going on numerous trips to California to watch her beloved San Francisco Giants play, spending time with family and friends, but above all, spending quality time with her daughter Sarah.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Huff; daughter, Sarah Huff; mother, Betty Sneed; sister, Amanda Sneed; future brother-in-law, Rob Dominguez; niece, Bonnie Asher; brother-in-law, Ron Huff; her loyal dog, Bella; and various aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Sneed; paternal grandparents, Orville and Nettie Ruth Sneed; maternal grandparents, Delbert and Helen Langdon; uncle, Roy Langdon; and mother-in-law, Betty Brown.
