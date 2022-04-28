Carolyn White Dunlap passed away April 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 81. Carolyn was born in New Jersey, and at an early age her parents, Edgar and Janet White, her little brother John, and her moved to the West Coast. In 1947, the Whites moved to Coos Bay and twins, Susan and Stephen, joined the family.
Carolyn graduated from Marshfield High School with honors, leaving a legacy her younger siblings tried to match. She entered University of Oregon for two years, then transferred to Ithaca College, New York, to complete a degree in physical therapy with her residency at Albert Einstein Medical School, New York City. Her first PT job was in Queens, New York, where she stayed for 15 years. Later, Carolyn returned to the West Coast and married John Dunlap, who preceded her in death a few years later. She resided in Oregon City for many years.
Carolyn was special to her family in kindness, sense of humor, and words of wisdom. She wrapped herself in love and happiness, still mentoring and nurturing her siblings, nieces and nephews. She is survived by brother, John (Gabriele); sister, Susan (Don); and brother, Stephen (Patti). She is also survived by nieces; nephews; grandnieces; and grandnephews.
Friends and family are welcome for a graveside memorial service, Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Portland on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11 am. Reception to following.
