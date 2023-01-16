August 31, 1928 – April 29, 2022
Carolyn Sue Lennon Robb passed peacefully on April 29, 2022 in Bandon, Oregon at the age of 93.
She was born in Fullerton, California, on August 31, 1928, to Charlotte Francis Smith of Greeley, Colorado and Carl Andrew Lennon of Union City, Michigan.
Carolyn was raised in La Habra and Lake Arrowhead, California with frequent trips to Bandon, Oregon to visit her beloved uncle and aunt, Hugh and Ruth (Barrows) Lennon.
Sue Robb was born to be a teacher. This became apparent at an early age with her ‘little sister’ Jackie Dunning, followed by teaching Sunday school classes beginning at the age ten. Sue sang in her church choirs her whole life.
She graduated from Redlands University in Redlands, California with an early elementary teaching degree.
She married Ralph Edward Robb Jr., a Master Sergeant in the US Air Force in 1951. She taught on or near air force bases around the globe. Her husband, now a Lieutenant Colonel pilot, retired in North Little Rock and they settled in Edgemont, Arkansas.
Sue taught for 10 years at West Side Elementary School in Greers Ferry. She returned to school and earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from UCA in Conway, Arkansas. She was a member of Holiday Hills UMC in Greers Ferry and Unity of Bandon in Oregon.
She loved children, church, family and music. Her joyous loving spirit will be missed.
Sue is survived by Michael E. Robb; Kristin L. Robb; Steven S. Robb (Sara); and grandchildren, Jason Robb, Laurie Garrard, Ryan Jones and Robyn Cisar; nine great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her chosen sister, Jackie Dunning and her chosen daughter, Genie Emerson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In