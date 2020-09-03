August 10, 1945 - September 1, 2020
At her request, no public services will be held for Carolyn Lehto, 75, of Coos Bay. Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Carolyn was born August 10, 1945 in Sacramento, California. She passed away September 1, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Carolyn was adopted at age 13 in July of 1958 and moved to Coos Bay to join her new family.
She married Robert Lehto in April of 1987 and they were happily married for 35 years. Carolyn was very good with computers. She loved animals, but most of all she loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Lehto; daughter, Renee; son, Robert; grandson, Kyle; sister, Laurie; brothers, Phil and Freddie; and grandmother, Phyllis Langenberg.
Arrangements are under the care of Myrtle Grove Funeral Service- Bay Area, 541-269-2851. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
