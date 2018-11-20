Sept. 15, 1934 – Nov. 16, 2018
A celebration of life for Carolyn June Horner, 84, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, at the OSU Extension Building.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1934 in Myrtle Point, to Dan and Dorothy Barklow. She died Nov. 16, 2018 in Coquille.
Carolyn loved family and enjoyed spending time with them outdoors. Her kitchen door was always open and she spent countless hours cooking for and sharing pictures and stories about everyone she loved.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, George M. Horner; sons, Gary and Nancy, George and Rita, Kenneth and Cindy, David, and Glen; daughter, Linda Bouska; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
